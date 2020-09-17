Sudan: WHO Affirms Support to Sudan to Face Floods Effects

16 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Permanent Representative of Sudan in Geneva, Ambassador Ali bin Abi Talib, met today with the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tadros Ghebreyesus, at the organization's headquarters in Geneva.

The meeting discussed developments of health situation in Sudan, the impact of torrents and floods, which caused loss of lives, properties, and the damage of the infrastructure in vast areas in Sudan.

Ambassador Ali bin Abi Talib has asserted importance of supporting the Sudan's government efforts to address the disaster, especially the provision of medicines.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tadros, on his part has affirmed that the organization will continue to support Sudan to face the effects of the floods, stressing that the organization will provide more support to Sudan in the coming period for the prevention of diseases, commending the positive political developments in Sudan, especially the signing of the peace agreement in the initials with the Revolutionary Front.

The meeting also discussed ways for the enhancement of cooperation with the organization in the field of training and capacity building.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
President Ramaphosa Eases South African Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.