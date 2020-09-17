Sudan: WHO Affirms Support to Sudan to Face Floods Effects

Khartoum — The Permanent Representative of Sudan in Geneva, Ambassador Ali bin Abi Talib, met today with the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tadros Ghebreyesus, at the organization's headquarters in Geneva.

The meeting discussed developments of health situation in Sudan, the impact of torrents and floods, which caused loss of lives, properties, and the damage of the infrastructure in vast areas in Sudan.

Ambassador Ali bin Abi Talib has asserted importance of supporting the Sudan's government efforts to address the disaster, especially the provision of medicines.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tadros, on his part has affirmed that the organization will continue to support Sudan to face the effects of the floods, stressing that the organization will provide more support to Sudan in the coming period for the prevention of diseases, commending the positive political developments in Sudan, especially the signing of the peace agreement in the initials with the Revolutionary Front.

The meeting also discussed ways for the enhancement of cooperation with the organization in the field of training and capacity building.