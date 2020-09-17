Sudan: Kabbashi Receives Director of Land Department and Discuss Issue of Flood-Affected Villages

16 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, received in his office Wednesday the General Director of the Lands Department in Khartoum State, Ahmed Yahia Ahmed, and discussed damages suffered by the villages of Wad Mukhtar and its neighboring areas in Khartoum State as a result of the floods.

The Director of the Lands Department said that he received from a Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council a memorandum containing the demands submitted by the people of these villages on their need for organization and planning for these villages, so as to study them and to find the necessary solutions as soon as possible so that these villages shall not face the flood disaster in the future.

Ahmed has affirmed the readiness of the Lands Department to organize and plan these villages in a manner that guarantees safety and stability of the citizens.

