Zimbabwe: Marry Mubaiwa in Trouble Over U.S.$6,000 Water Debt

17 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa has been taken to court by a local water delivery company for allegedly failing to settle a US$6 000 water debt.

The case is yet to be set down for hearing before the High Court.

The plaintiff is Hesno Holdings Private Limited trading as Water To You.

"Plaintiff and defendant entered into an agreement of sale in terms of which the plaintiff would supply water and the defendant would pay for the water supplied," read court papers.

"The plaintiff is in possession of two detailed invoices of the quantity of water supplied and the total amount which is overdue."

According to the summons, the invoices also indicate the dates the water was supplied, the quantity supplied as well as the amounts for each quantity supplied.

The company claims it is entitled to US$6 055 being the outstanding balance for the water supplied to the embattled former model.

The company says "despite several demands, defendant has failed, refused and or neglected to make payments".

"Wherefore, plaintiff prays for payment in the sum of US$6 055 being outstanding balance for the water supplied, an order for interest on the said sum at the prescribed rate per annum from the date of issue of summons to date of final payment," reads the summons.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved.

