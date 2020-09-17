Sudan Premier League Resumes

16 September 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

After almost six months of stoppage due to COVID-19 pandemic, 2019/20 season of Sudan Premier League will resume action on Wednesday (16 September 2020) with Match Day 26 fixtures.

Sudan Premier League stopped on 17 March because of COVID-19 pandemic with seven match days to spare.

Sudan Football Association (SFA) competitions division announced the schedule of the coming four match days, starting from Match Day 26.

As per SFA decision, the remaining fixtures will only take place in State of Khartoum stadiums, with 8 games taking place at the stadiums of Khartoum, Hilal, Merreikh and Omdurman with the league resumption.

Al Hilal tops the charts with 51 points, three more than eternal rivals El Merreikh in second place on goal difference from Hilal Al Ubayyid the third. Al Amal Atbara comes fourth with 46 points.

Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football.

