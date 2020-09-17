Somalia: Police Nab One More Gang Rape Suspect in Galmudug

The Somali police in Adado town say they have arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old who was thrown from a building in Mogadishu's Waberi district on Friday night.

Mohamed Ibrahim Osman, 24, who was on the run was arrested in Galmudug in operation after he fled from Mogadishu according to Brig General Deputy Police Commissioner Somali Police Force Zakia Hussein.

"Somali Police Force, Galmudug Division, following a national manhunt last night arrested Mohamed Ibrahim Osman, 24 years old, who was wanted suspect for the criminal case against Hamdi Mohamed Farah who was recently killed in Mogadishu," said Zakia Hussein.

Hamdi Mohamed Farah, a high school leaver, was allegedly gang-raped and was pushed off a six-floor building in Mogadishu's Wabari district last Friday.

Somali Police Spokesman Sadik Adan Dodishe told the press yesterday that 11 suspects were arrested in Mogadishu in connection with the rape and murder of the 19-year-old girl.