South Africa: Rugby Back On SA Fields Next Week

The Springboks' hopes of being competitive in the scheduled Rugby Championships later this year were boosted after SA Rugby on Wednesday announced the return of competitions.

After nearly six months of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the cancellation of Super Rugby and part of the international season, local rugby will return next week.

The domestic season will resume on 26 September with a double-header at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. The Bulls meet the Sharks and the Lions face off against the Stormers in friendly matches called "Super Fan Saturday".

The idea is to give players some match contact before a Springbok "trial" takes place at Newlands on 3 October. That match, which has been dubbed the "Springbok Showdown", will pit the best locally-based players and top, up-and-coming talent against one another as rugby enters a new four-month competition.

Springbok assistant coaches Mzwandile Stick and Deon Davids will coach Springbok Green versus Gold teams for the match at Newlands, with Rassie Erasmus (director of rugby) and Jacques Nienaber (Springbok coach) acting as the two team commissioners.

The selection process will take the form of a draft pick from an enlarged squad of 60 players with Green and Gold...