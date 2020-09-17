Zimbabwe: Curfew Remains in Place

17 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The 8pm to 6am curfew to restrict night activities as part of Government measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 remains in place despite the extension of business hours permitted for exempted non-essential businesses.

The business hours for exempted businesses not defined as essential, along with most of the retail end of most essential sectors, were extended to 6.30am to 6.30pm, a period that is outside the curfew.

Zimbabwe is gradually opening the economy to retain the gains made during the lockdown in keeping infection rates low.

Schools are resuming examination classes, under new rules, restrictions in domestic tourism have been eased and intercity bus travel has been allowed with the new rules for that sector.

The vice chairman of the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19, Professor Amon Murwira said the 10-hour curfew remained in place. That was cut last month from a 12-hour curfew.

Coordinator of the National Taskforce Dr Agnes Mahomva has stressed that medically Zimbabwe cannot relax its guard.

She gave a scientific perspective on the issue of relaxing the measures saying we have not yet defeated the pandemic when we still have new infections.

"As long as we have new cases that are still being recorded it is clear that we are not yet out of the woods. We need to remind ourselves that in Europe when the numbers started coming down they relaxed, and now they are going up so we do not want to do that," said Dr Mahomva.

