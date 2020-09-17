Zimbabwe: 'DCC to Further Consolidate Zanu-PF'

The reintroduction of district coordinating committees (DCCs) must serve as a mechanism to further consolidate party structures at grassroots level, Zanu PF First secretary, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his remarks at the 344th Ordinary Session of the Politburo at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said undemocratic behaviour such as the imposition of candidates, vote-buying and other electoral malpractices divide the party and must not be tolerated.

"Those who contest in elections must be prepared to accept the election outcome. That is the democratic way. To be a good leader, one must be a good follower," said President Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF is presently conducting DCC elections in the remaining eight provinces after completing the process in Harare and Bulawayo metropolitan provinces.

DCCs were disbanded in 2012 after the party felt they were being used to foment divisions in the party.

Zanu PF national Secretary for Women's Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona yesterday urged women to contest the DCC polls.

This week, Zanu PF Secretary for Commissariat, Cde Victor Matemadanda said the Politburo will deal with senior party members who are manipulating the DCC election process for their own benefit.

Cde Matemadanda said influencing the outcome of DCC elections was tantamount to indiscipline.

"Over the past weekend, there were inter-district meetings in most of the districts, but not all districts collected the CVs. Information we have is that by Thursday or Friday this week they will be through," he said.

Some people in other districts are understood to be trying to tilt the DCC election process in favour of their preferred candidates.

Cde Matemadanda said DCC structures were not for individuals, but the party.

In Mashonaland West Province, the affected districts are Chegutu, Kadoma and Muzvezve.

In Chegutu, a party member allegedly tried to impose himself, while in Manicaland, disturbances were reported in Buhera district where some top officials were believed to have been involved.

It is understood that some people collecting CVs of candidates were disqualifying interested members, which is not under their purview.

In Mashonaland East, some of the affected areas are Mutoko, Mudzi, Goromonzi, and Marondera, while in Midlands, Zvishavane, Mberengwa, Gweru, Vungu and Chiundura are some of the affected areas.

Cde Matemadanda said in Vungu, some Central Committee members were campaigning for their preferred candidates, when they were supposed to put order in the constituency.