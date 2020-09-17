South Africa: Joint Team Continues to Clam Down On Drugs in the Kuruman Area

16 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members of the joint team comprising of seven members of the Kimberley K9 unit and JTG Crime Intelligence members continued unabatedly to clamp down on drug trafficking in the greater Kuruman area when they yet again arrested a male person early today, 16 September 2020 in Magojaneng New Stands in Mothibistad.

The team executed a search warrant at the premises of a person known to be dealing in dagga.

Upon searching the premises, the members discovered a blue carry bag containing dagga and cash.

A 51-year-old man was arrested for dealing in dagga and will soon appear in the Kuruman Magistrates court.

The JTG District Commissioner, Maj Gen Johan Bean applauded the members for their relentless efforts in eradicating drugs from the streets.

