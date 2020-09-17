Liberia: Dillon Is Not Man of His Word

--Rep. Kolubah

Montserrado County Electoral District #10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah has described Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon as a boy, noting that the senator is not man of his word.

Speaking to journalists Tuesday morning at the capitol, 15 September, Representative Kolubah indicated that when Senator Dillon says something today, comes back the next day and retracts his statement, making him not to be a man of his word.

According to Mr. Kolubah, a man doesn't say something and takes it back, but he would stand by what he says.

Mr. Kolubah's comment against Mr. Dillon comes after the Montserrado senator retracted his threat to stone President George Manneh Weah's convoy if going forward, he (Dillon) is attacked again.

Dillon's threat followed an incident on Sunday, 13 September when he visited the St. Paul Bridge Community to have an engagement with his supporters and to detail his plans ahead of the 8 December senatorial election.

That meeting ended abruptly when an unknown individual wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans trouser with a pair of white sneakers forcibly entered the hall demanding to hug Senator Dillon.

The unidentified individual was prevented from reaching to Senator Dillon and he was subsequently lifted and thrown out of the hall by security guards.

After the event, Dillon in his regular live session on Facebook on Sunday night made a claim that those that attacked him were suspected supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

In his reaction to the attack during his live session, Sen. Dillon promised to retaliate with an 'eye for an eye.'

He said the next time rock is thrown or disturbance occurred at any of his programs going forward, there will be no electoral program held in this town for Representative Thomas Fallah who is contesting on the ticket of the CDC.

He added that he will also stone the convoy of President George Weah and when they shoot gun, they will not know where gun will come from to respond.

But in a press conference Monday at his capitol office, Sen. Dillon retracted his statement saying it was in reaction to violence that took place in the St. Paul Bridge community.

Meanwhile, Rep. Kolubah reechoes that he has suspended his membership from the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and the pressure group Council of Patriots (COP), adding that he will leave the CPP and the COP to form his own movement come January 2021.

Mr. Kolubah says Liberia needs to be liberated and this will be done by the movement that he will form in January.