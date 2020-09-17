Liberia: Poverty Breeding Country of Zogoes

-Dr. Whapoe

Vision for Liberian Transformation Party (VOLT) political leader Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe is proposing the need to prioritize feed Liberians "if we don't want any president to die in Liberia anymore" like President William R. Tolbert, alarming that Liberia is becoming a country of zogoes (wayward folks) due to poverty.

"Therefore if we don't want any president to die in Liberia anymore, let's make sure that the children are fed," he cautioned during a meeting with a group of women in Chugbor, Old Road Community over the weekend.

Dr. Whapoe whose VOLT party is a constituent member of the opposition Rainbow Alliance, blasts during the meeting with the women group that because there's poverty, Liberia has become so hard, parents can afford no more feed their children, resulting to what is seen in the streets called zogoe.

"Today we are moving from one generation to another generation of zogoes; today the male zogoes they call them zogoes. The women zogoes, they call them zogolees," he laments.

He raises a concern that when Liberia is moving from one generation to another generation of zogoes, there will be more wayward folks in the society.

"Now when they ask you, you from where? You will say I'm zogoians, because you from the country of zogoes. Instead of Liberians, we will not be Liberians anymore, we will be the zogoians," he says.

The opposition leader recalls that in 1979, the problem of lack of food got tougher and Liberians got tired, got in the street to demonstrate to tell then President William R. Tolbert that they wanted more food, but a lot of people died during the rice riot.

According to him, Liberians also went ahead and killed Tolbert because they said he could not feed them, yet he says they fail to solve the problem for which they have killed their president.

"The problem that we have ... that we killed our 18th president for, all of these people y'all been dancing for, not one of them solved the problem," he says.

According to him, slain President Samuel Doe, imprisoned former President Charles Ghankay Taylor, former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf and incumbent President George Manneh Weah have all not solved the problem of lack of food here despite Liberians having killed Tolbert for food.

Dr. Whapoe whose VOLT party is a constituent party of the Rainbow Alliance explains that his party's priority is to make ensure that when given the leadership authority of the state, every home in Liberia can find food to put on the table because shortage of food and hard time led citizens to kill President Tolbert.

He says the Vision for Liberia Transformation Party came to give Liberians hope that they have lost over time, making emphasis on his party's plan to ensure that the country can feed itself.

According to Dr. Whapoe, he doesn't like hunger and poverty because people can compromise their values when they are hungry, particularly citing women and girls as the main victims.

Dr. Whapoe assures the women group that before the end of 2021, they will see bag of rice on the market written on it "produced in Liberia," and that will be his doing.

He promises that if his party is given the leadership of this country, all women here will benefit from universal healthcare, explaining that nobody will ask them for money when they go to hospital.