South Africa: Bereft of People Such As Sol Plaatje, the ANC's Idea Bank Is Bankrupt

opinion

Given the lack of an ethical compass, the ANC cannot steer public debate on the crises we face; it is mostly in a state of disarray, and mired in factionalism and corruption.

The diary of Sol T Plaatje, written between 1899 and 1900, makes for fascinating reading. It is the only account by a black person of the Siege of Mafeking that took place during the South African War of 1899-1902. Plaatje's formal schooling was limited, yet he excelled at the then civil service examinations and on the eve of the war he was sent to Mafeking. During the siege, he acted as a court interpreter.

An account of his life tells us that he was drawn to journalism and set up the first Setswana-English weekly newspaper in 1901. He spoke at least eight languages and is considered one of South Africa's great public intellectuals. It was Plaatje's 1916 Native Life in South Africa that provided in-depth insight into South Africa after the passage of the 1913 Native Land Act. It details the disastrous effects of the act on South Africa's rural heartland and the assault on the rights of black South Africans during that time.

The opening lines in...