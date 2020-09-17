Liberia: FeJAL Wants Kemayan Nomination Withdrawn

16 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL) attention has been drawn to the grave allegation of sexual harassment levied against the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb Dee Maxwell S. Kemayah.

The Association is glad that the President of the Republic of Liberia, Dr. George Weah, has launched an investigation to that effect.

President Weah who is the Feminist-in-Chief needs to convince Liberians that he has a zero tolerance for sexual violence in any form as he proclaimed when he addressed the two-day anti-rape conference recently in Monrovia.

We crave the indulgence of President Weah to prove his commitment to ending rape by withdrawing the appointment of Amb. Kemayah until he is purged of this grave allegation that has the propensity of throwing a monkey wrench into the validity of the anti-rape document; if it is anything serious to go by.

In a recent dispatch from New York, Madam Wynee Cummings Wilson, in separate communications to the US Mission, UN authorities and Williametta Piso Saydee Tarr, Liberia's Minister of Gender complained of sexual molestation and harassment by Amb. Kemayah.

According to Madam Wilson, on January 8, 2020 (which happens to be her birthday), the mission staff had a small celebration for her.

"After the event while I was about to leave and head home, Amb. Kemayah called me to his office and locked the door, and I was sexually harassed by him. Kemayah asked me several times to kiss him, stating, 'You know what to do, just give me a kiss, we are all adults here," she narrated.

It can be recalled that Mr. Gbehzohngar Milton Findley then Minister of Foreign Affairs resigned to contest the senatorial seat in Grand Bassa; a vacancy Amb. Kemayah was nominated to serve.

Ambassador Kemayah who was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Liberia to the United Nations and all its organs when confirmed will represent Liberia globally.

FeJAL behooves the Legislature, Ministries of State, Foreign Affairs and Justice to now show proactive accountability by advising the President to withdraw the appointment until a full-scale report into the investigation is released.

By this, Liberians will be convinced that the collective efforts as requested by President Weah is now well on its way to a broader collaboration and coordination among the stakeholders in the fight to end rape and all forms of sexual and gender based violence against women and girls in Liberia.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.