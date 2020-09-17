Tanzania: State Gives Water Supply Projects Much Attention

THE government has spent more than 6.318bn/- for the implementation of water supply projects in Mkalama District in Singida Region.

That was revealed yesterday by Prime Minister and CCM Central Committee member Kassim Majaliwa, while addressing people who attended a CCM election campaign rally, held at Gumanga bus stand in Mkalama District.

Mr Majaliwa, who was in Singida Region to campaign for CCM presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli, said the fifth phase government had built more than 1,490 strategic projects in the water sector nationwide.

Speaking about some of the projects undertaken during the year 2015/2016 and 2019/2020, he said 1.37bn/- had been spent on a water project in Mughano, Ngimu, Mgori, Malolo, Kijota, Ghaluyangu and Mangida villages.

"Other projects are the water project of Mwankoko 'B' village which has spent 656m/-, and the Kisaki village water project worth 551m/-.

Plus, 428m/- was spent on Gumanga village water supply project and 910m/- for the Nyahaa village water supply project," he said.

Elaborating, Mr Majaliwa said 341m/- had been spent on the project of drilling seven deep wells in Nduguti, Kisuluiga, Matongo, Ipuli, Mtinko, Mwanga, Wangeza, Kinampanda, Kinyangiri, Msingi, Senene, Milade, Mbigigi, Nduguti, Tumuli and Ibaga.

He said 158m/- had been spent on a water improvement project in Nduguti village and 70m/-had been spent on a water improvement project in Kinyangiri village.

Mr Majaliwa further said that 1.37bn/- had been spent on water projects in Ibaga, Lyelembo, Mpambala, Ikolo, Kinyambuli, Ipuli, Makuro, Donimic, Ishinsi Nkalalala and Lukomo villages.

Moreover, he said 235.98m/- had been spent on drilling 20 long and shallow wells as well as the installation of hand pumps.

He said 144m/- has been spent on the expansion of the Mntamba village water project and 85m/- on the rehabilitation of a water project in Ipuri Village.