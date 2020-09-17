Tanzania: State Gives Water Supply Projects Much Attention

17 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government has spent more than 6.318bn/- for the implementation of water supply projects in Mkalama District in Singida Region.

That was revealed yesterday by Prime Minister and CCM Central Committee member Kassim Majaliwa, while addressing people who attended a CCM election campaign rally, held at Gumanga bus stand in Mkalama District.

Mr Majaliwa, who was in Singida Region to campaign for CCM presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli, said the fifth phase government had built more than 1,490 strategic projects in the water sector nationwide.

Speaking about some of the projects undertaken during the year 2015/2016 and 2019/2020, he said 1.37bn/- had been spent on a water project in Mughano, Ngimu, Mgori, Malolo, Kijota, Ghaluyangu and Mangida villages.

"Other projects are the water project of Mwankoko 'B' village which has spent 656m/-, and the Kisaki village water project worth 551m/-.

Plus, 428m/- was spent on Gumanga village water supply project and 910m/- for the Nyahaa village water supply project," he said.

Elaborating, Mr Majaliwa said 341m/- had been spent on the project of drilling seven deep wells in Nduguti, Kisuluiga, Matongo, Ipuli, Mtinko, Mwanga, Wangeza, Kinampanda, Kinyangiri, Msingi, Senene, Milade, Mbigigi, Nduguti, Tumuli and Ibaga.

He said 158m/- had been spent on a water improvement project in Nduguti village and 70m/-had been spent on a water improvement project in Kinyangiri village.

Mr Majaliwa further said that 1.37bn/- had been spent on water projects in Ibaga, Lyelembo, Mpambala, Ikolo, Kinyambuli, Ipuli, Makuro, Donimic, Ishinsi Nkalalala and Lukomo villages.

Moreover, he said 235.98m/- had been spent on drilling 20 long and shallow wells as well as the installation of hand pumps.

He said 144m/- has been spent on the expansion of the Mntamba village water project and 85m/- on the rehabilitation of a water project in Ipuri Village.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.