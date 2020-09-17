Tanzania: Registration of Tourists Kicks Off October 1

17 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources has assured owners of lodging facilities in Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Manyara regions that online registration of tourists through the MNRT Portal is only meant to accumulate accurate statistics for the sector's improvement and not otherwise.

The new system, anticipated to start on October 1, this year, is, among other things, expected to promote privacy as the information will be for government use only.

This was disclosed by the Acting Director of Tourism Mr Philip Chitaunga in Arusha yesterday during a two-day workshop organised for 250 accommodation service providers to familiarise with the new system.

He observed that the system help improve policies and strategies of promoting the tourism sector, thus, it involves visitors travelling from within and outside the country.

He noted that starting from October 1, owners of lodges, hotels, guest houses and tents will all be required to comply with the exercise.

Besides, gathering statistics of visitors from within, the system will help owners of accommodation facilities to put records of all their visitors throughout the existence of their businesses.

Equally, owners of the facilities would not have to carry around papers to complete their registration at the ministry as everything can be completed while seated at their desks.

Mr Chitaunga revealed that the system was not something new since it has been in use in various parts of the world like in the United Kingdom, USA and Canada.

"Among requirements for completing the registration is having a national identification card for residents and a passport for foreigners," he said.

He further explained that the MNRT becoming operational on the said date is a legal requirement for the required parties.

According to him, the beginning of the system is going to place Tanzania's tourism among blue economies and put the country at a much better business environment.

Ms Anne Sosteness, owner of a lodging facility in Arusha, recommended the move as it will enhance the security for both the service provider and owner taking into consideration that the visitor is required to present their crucial credentials.

"Likewise, the system will save costs of papers and prevent data loss if the papers disappear or get lost," she said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.