Tanzania: Registration of Tourists Kicks Off October 1

THE Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources has assured owners of lodging facilities in Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Manyara regions that online registration of tourists through the MNRT Portal is only meant to accumulate accurate statistics for the sector's improvement and not otherwise.

The new system, anticipated to start on October 1, this year, is, among other things, expected to promote privacy as the information will be for government use only.

This was disclosed by the Acting Director of Tourism Mr Philip Chitaunga in Arusha yesterday during a two-day workshop organised for 250 accommodation service providers to familiarise with the new system.

He observed that the system help improve policies and strategies of promoting the tourism sector, thus, it involves visitors travelling from within and outside the country.

He noted that starting from October 1, owners of lodges, hotels, guest houses and tents will all be required to comply with the exercise.

Besides, gathering statistics of visitors from within, the system will help owners of accommodation facilities to put records of all their visitors throughout the existence of their businesses.

Equally, owners of the facilities would not have to carry around papers to complete their registration at the ministry as everything can be completed while seated at their desks.

Mr Chitaunga revealed that the system was not something new since it has been in use in various parts of the world like in the United Kingdom, USA and Canada.

"Among requirements for completing the registration is having a national identification card for residents and a passport for foreigners," he said.

He further explained that the MNRT becoming operational on the said date is a legal requirement for the required parties.

According to him, the beginning of the system is going to place Tanzania's tourism among blue economies and put the country at a much better business environment.

Ms Anne Sosteness, owner of a lodging facility in Arusha, recommended the move as it will enhance the security for both the service provider and owner taking into consideration that the visitor is required to present their crucial credentials.

"Likewise, the system will save costs of papers and prevent data loss if the papers disappear or get lost," she said.