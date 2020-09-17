Kenya: Dar, Nairobi Reach Truce On Air Travel

FOUR Kenyan major airlines have been given the nod to fly into Tanzanian skies after the latter removed the 14-day mandatory quarantine for all passengers arriving into the country.

Yesterday, the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) said it had allowed Kenyan flights to resume their flights to the country, reciprocating in kind following the decision by the Kenyan Ministry of Health of reviewing its Covid-19 trends and exempting Tanzanian nationals from the 14 days mandatory quarantine when they arrive into the country.

The decision will see all passengers arriving in Tanzania aboard Kenyan Airways, Fly 540 Limited, Safarilink Aviation and AirKenya Express Limited no longer subjected to two-week quarantine.

"In view of the reciprocal basis, Tanzania has now lifted the suspension for the Kenyan operators... the resumption and restoration of flights for all the flights is with immediate effect and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has been informed accordingly," said TCAA in a statement availed to the Media yesterday.

The country's aviation industry regulator further maintained that it will strive to adhere to the fundamental principles of Chicago Convention 1944 and Bilateral Air Services Agreement between the two states.

Earlier, Tanzanians arriving in Kenya were not allowed to mingle freely with the public until they finished the 14-day quarantine period.

This resulted into a diplomatic dispute between the two countries largely occasioned by a failure to agree on the Covid-19 protocols to be followed in the cross-border movement of people and goods.

Tanzanian then banned Kenyan airlines from its airspace and maintained that it would not lift the ban unless air travellers from Tanzania were accorded the same treatment as those on the initial list of exemptions.

The dispute would then compel the East African Business Council (EABC) to root for a coordinated approach on the resumption of regional air services to spur intra-EAC trade and revive the tourism and hospitality sector heavily hit by the killer virus.

The regional apex body of Private Sector associations and corporates in the East Africa bloc said in early August that differences emerging in regional air transport services among some partner states are set to adversely affect the rebound of business in the region.