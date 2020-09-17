Tanzania: Majaliwa - CCM-Led Government Will Continue to Sustain Farming Revolution

PRIME Minister and CCM Central Committee member Kassim Majaliwa, has promised that the party-led government would, if elected into power on October 28th this year, continue to revolutionize agriculture.

He also called on Singida residents to turn to modern agriculture to boost their economy.

"Recently, there have been developments in the agricultural sector, ranging from advanced tools to techniques that result in efficient, sustainable environment and better food availability, it is high time you start focusing on that to uplift your incomes," he said.

He made the remarks yesterday at Gumanga bus stand in Mkalama District, Singida Region, while speaking to residents, who attended a campaign rally for the Iramba East constituency parliamentary aspirant, Mr Francis Mtinga and councillorship candidate, Mr James Mkwega.

Mr Majaliwa, who was in Singida Region to campaign for CCM presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli, said the government was implementing the 2020-2025 manifesto, and one of its strategies is to provide different opportunities for each Tanzanian to benefit.

"Singida is well known for sunflower production and many factories for oil processing. Use this opportunity to increase your income; the government will continue to improve and provide a favourable environment for investments," he said.

Earlier, Iramba West constituency parliamentary candidate and Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, urged Singida residents to take economic issues seriously.

"On October 28, this year, let us all join forces and vote for Dr Magufuli. The pleasure of victory is to have a majority of votes for the President, Members of Parliament and councillors," he said.

In another development, Mr Majaliwa has directed that 2,500 acres out of 5,432 acres in Sagala village be returned to the people for farm work.

"We are improving the economy to benefit everyone in the country, including those working in different sectors such as agriculture, fisheries or animal husbandry.

"I am informed that Singida Council has taken 5,432 acres in Sagala village and decided to lease for 50,000/- to the residents in the area, claiming to be the council's source of revenue," he remarked, adding:

"I know that they cannot utilize all 5,000 acres; reduce it to 2,500 acres and distribute it to residents. Those who will get a plot work hard and apply modern technologies to increase productivity,"

Meanwhile, Premier Majaliwa said the government values pastoralists and will continue to improve the sector.

He said this while greeting people who came out to meet him on his way to Bukundi Ward, Nyaranje Division, Meatu District from Mkalama, Singida.

"The government is committed to improving the livestock sector nationwide and that is why the minister in charge of livestock has been meeting with pastoralists across the country to listen to their grievances," he said.

He said the government approved 920 out of 970 villages in the protected areas to be formalized so that the people could continue with livestock and agriculture activities.

Earlier, Kisesa constituency parliamentary candidate and Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Luhaga Mpina, said when the fifth phase government came to power, 1,000 out of 2,400 cattle dips were defective.

"Under the leadership of Dr Magufuli, 600 dips have been renovated and we have built 104 new ones. All have been given pesticides for their livestock," he said.