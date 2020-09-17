Tanzania: Mwinyi Pledges to Transform Pemba

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi's (CCM) Zanzibar presidential candidate Dr Hussein Mwinyi yesterday pledged to open up Pemba islands as a tourism and agricultural hub for Zanzibar.

"Pemba is endowed with huge potential for beach, conference and sports tourism, which has not been exhaustively exploited," Dr Mwinyi told a mammoth rally at Old Gombani grounds here.

Speaking at the official launch of the party's general election campaigns in Pemba, Dr Mwinyi said the 2020-2025 election manifesto which he advocates envisages 850,000 tourists, the number he said can be easily surpassed by 2025.

The youthful presidential aspirant commended Pemba residents for their hard work but said their productivity remains low due to minimal use of modern technologies.

"Pemba residents are good in fishing but your fishing is not productive," Dr Mwinyi said, noting that if elected, he will focus on blue economy with great emphasis on deep sea fishing, shallow water and farm fishing.

He said Pemba has the best environment for fish farming, promising to transform Pemba islanders into millionaires through fish farming. "... you will have serious investors in fish processing industries to secure a reliable market for your farm produce here," he promised amid deafening applause.

Dr Mwinyi said his administration will ensure that the oil and gas resources benefit all Zanzibaris through signing mutually beneficial contracts with investors.

"All the jobs that will be within our capability will be reserved for us, it's upon us to embrace hard work and benefit from the oil and gas economy," Dr Mwinyi told the jubilant audience.

He appreciated the islanders' work on the farms, especially production of cash and food crops but said they could still produce more.

"Zanzibar has the best clove in the world but our production level remains low, we have to produce more, sell more and generate more foreign currency for the country," the presidential hopeful said, promising more support to farmers if endorsed for the top job in the country.

He promised a bright future for Zanzibaris, saying he envisions transforming the Spice Islands into an industrial centre. Dr Mwinyi implored the islanders to embrace hard work if they have to get maximum benefit from the new and booming economy.

Introducing the presidential candidate, Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohammed Shein urged Pemba residents to elect Dr Mwinyi if they are indeed after development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If you want to prosper socially and economically, here is the most appropriate candidate," President Shein said.

The entire Chake Chake District turned yellow and green yesterday as thousands of its residents turned up to support and listen to the ruling party's development policies.

CCM Deputy Secretary General, Zanzibar, Dr Abdallah Juma Mabodi described the attendance at the grounds as historic, an indication that the ruling party will perform wonders in the October 28, 2020 general elections.

He asked CCM members, fans and all development supporters to come out on the Election Day and vote for all CCM candidates to give the party an indisputable landslide victory.

At the campaign launch were CCM heavyweights, including Second Vice-President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi , former Chief Minister Shamsi Vuai Nahodha and Dr Mwinyi's family led by his father, former Zanzibar and Union President Ali Hassan Mwinyi.