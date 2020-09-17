Zimbabwe: Council Okays Setting Up of Zupco Ticketing Kiosks Within Bulawayo CBD

17 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZUPCO has been granted permission by the Bulawayo City Council to set up ticketing kiosks within the city centre as a way of decongesting the public transporter's ranks.

According to the latest council report by the Town, Lands and Planning committee, ZUPCO wrote to council requesting to set up the kiosks as well as occupy the local authority's Large City Hall offices.

"ZUPCO Limited would like to introduce ticket selling kiosks in the CBD and they are requesting for permission to mount some of the kiosks in the areas listed below.

"We are also requesting permission to reoccupy the offices at Bulawayo City Hall," reads part of ZUPCO's letter to council dated July 20.

Councillors acceded to the company's request.

"From a town planning perspective, there were no objections to this request at ZUPCO.

"The proposed structures will be constructed by ZUPCO, maintained by ZUPCO and they shall remain at the pleasure of council.

"More so, there were no objections to ZUPCO occupying the city hall offices," reads part of the town planning department's response to the request.

ZUPCO remains the mass public transporter after government suspended private omnibus operators as part of the country's Covid-19 preventive measures.

However, the transport utility is struggling to cope with demand, resulting in passengers' queuing for hours waiting for transport.

