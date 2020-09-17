Ethiopia: Human Rights Protection Responsibility of All Stakeholders - Scholars

Though the government takes the lion's share of the responsibility, CSOs, individual citizens and other concerned bodies should play a key role in ensuring the protection of human rights in Ethiopia, says scholars.

Addis Ababa University Human Right Center Director Dr. Fasil Mulatu tells The Ethiopian Herald that as the people sacrificed a lot to ensure the protection of human rights which are universal and inalienable, all concerned bodies should promote such rights until they become intrinsic parts of society.

In Ethiopia, human rights are clearly stipulated in chapter three of the constitution. And the government takes the lion's share of responsibility in respecting human rights. Other stakeholders including NGOs and individual citizens also have indispensable role in making sure that human rights are respected in Ethiopia, as the Director.

In relation to the use of force by security forces, Fasil says, even if there is no ratified law that Ethiopia endorsed, there should be principles regarding how law enforcement bodies apply force. For this to happen, the state should prepare laws, policies, and guidelines.

"Of course, Article 78 of Ethiopia's Criminal Law stated that the power used by law enforcing bodies should not be excessive. Thus, the use of force should be proportional," he says adding "Here, it is important to raise the awareness of security forces. The government has to also provide them with the necessary equipment. Then after, it has to make those who violate the law and use excessive force accountable by the law."

But the main task needs to be done at the grassroots level, as to Fasil. "In this regards, schools and the media have a greater responsibility in raising awareness about and promoting human rights."

Regarding the methods to document human rights, Dr. Fasil says human rights violation data gathering, analysis and report have their own scientific method. "Victims of violation can be taken as sources of data. Apart from this, getting such information has become simpler in this globalized world. Local human rights workers have also huge responsibility in providing data. There are also unanimous sources that expose the truth. Right based organizations hold tangible evidence before they release their reports."

When there are violations, the firsthand information should not be gained from rights based organization; the government has to be the one to declare it first, Fasil says. Apart from this, the Human Right Commission, as it is a mandated institution, should release instant information to the public.

Assistance Professor Tesfaye Abate, a lecturer at Civil Service University School of law, Governance and Administration, on his part, says though people focus on security forces while discussing human rights protection and violation, there are also some groups that violate the rights of others in order to promote certain interests. Apart from groups, individuals may also violate the right of others for some reason.

As to him, all parties should remain alert to prevent such human rights violations. When it comes to security forces, the exercise of power should be legitimate and as per the law.