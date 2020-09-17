Ethiopia: Irreechaa to Be Marked in Line With Precautionary Measure

17 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA - Geda Council of Elders disclosed as this year's Irreechaa festival would colorfully be marked in Addis Ababa on October 3, 2020 and in Bishoftu on October 4, 2020.

Indicating that millions of people celebrate the age-old Thanksgiving Day with a huge gathering year in, year out, the Council said this year's celebration would be marked in line with precautionary measures to protect participants from the current pandemic - COVID-19.

The Council also announced that the number of people who take part in the festivity would be disclosed in due course of time.

It also called on the people to heed to the instructions of Abba Gedas and health professionals.

