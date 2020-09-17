Ethiopia: Reinforcing the Economy

It would not be an exaggeration to say that in the past couple of years, Ethiopians have focused their attention and energy on politics as their country has been undergoing a political reform after almost three decades of authoritarian rule.

This phenomenon coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow on the country's developing economy, and hence all attentions and energy must be refocused on quick economic recovery.

The economy has felt the impacts of the pandemic and the political crisis. If things continue this way, it would be too hard for the public to withstand the economic downturn and survive the harsh inflation which has already caused too much harm.

True, though political actors and the entire public have been preoccupied with the unfolding political events, the government has unveiled its grand plans to reform the economy. It has undertaken a lot of significant economic reform activities in the just-ended year. There has also been encouraging news from the export sector as the economy secured 3.029 billion USD from export. The export earning has shown 13 per cent increment from the same period last year.

In the agriculture sector, the government announced its plan to establish 10 agricultural mechanization centres in different parts of the country. Each centre needs over 9 million Birr and will help enhance agricultural production and productivity.

In the tourism sector, the government has finalized the construction of the Entoto, Sheger and Unity Park Projects and is planning to commence the Gorgora, Wonchi and Koysha tourist sites beautifying projects. The projects will significantly contribute to the country's tourism sector competitiveness by attracting numerous international tourists.

Despite all these encouraging news and achievements, we have to remember that Ethiopia is among countries with the worst trade balances in the world. In 2019, Ethiopia's trade deficit amounted to around 13.31 billion U.S. dollars. The inflation rate is also increasing at an alarming rate. A recent report released by the Central Statistics Agency (CSA) has revealed that inflation reached 23 per cent and food inflation rose to 26 per cent.

And then, the COVID-19 pandemic is here which is resulting in a constant decline in production among businesses and industries. This in turn is resulting in a shortage of supply and decreased income.

Considering all these, as the New Year starts, the government should give due attention to the economy to change the lives of the masses. The major concern of the public at the time is their inability to improve their lives. The government needs to prioritize economic reforms to improve the wellbeing of Ethiopians. In addition, it has to adopt modern agricultural technologies and fertilizers to improve farmers' lives and increase productively. It should also come up with strategies to respond to the burning issues of the urban population, particularly that of Addis Ababa in terms of housing and transportation.

At the start of the New Year, the government has started its economic measures by deciding to change banknotes and issue higher denominations. This would have significant importance to curb the rampant illicit money transfer and circulation of counterfeit whilst facilitating transaction. This is a big step but there is a need for more measures to stimulate the economy which is severely affected by years of political uncertainty and the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic.

