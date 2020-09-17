Ethiopia: Seasonal Bird, Wildlife Strike On Airplanes

Even though days have already elapsed since Ethiopia marked its New Year, the excitement and spirit of the celebration is still fresh among the people. In fact, business as usual will not hold its normal shape until the end of September; as the country will also celebrate another colorful religious holiday Meskel (the finding of the true cross) within a fortnight. The first two months of the Ethiopian New Year, September and October - (Meskerem and Tikimt respectively), are special months to marvel at the beauty of nature if youpatrol around the countrysidefor a family vacation or picnic. The two months are quite spectacular as they markthe birth of lively sunny daysand exquisitely green landscape.

Along with the change in the environment, significant number of wild lives and birds tend to migrate to Ethiopia from far and near the continent. The occurrence of seasonal changesubsequent to the long rainy season will result in the blossoming of flowerswith valleys turning green, lakes increasing in volume and rivers gushing aggressively down the streams. Intermittent water falls from top of hills and mountains become a dime a dozen. The fauna and flora you see all over the country is generally spectacular. Everything turns green.Fields get covered with an indigenous Daisy like yellow flowers (locally called Adey Abeba).This abrupt change in the ecology will lure many wild lives, birds and insects to harbor in the country.

Nonetheless, this seasonal migration of birds and wild lives is one of the most catastrophic causes of air craft accidents in the airports. There are incidents of collisions between wildlife and aircraft that are known to cause significant negative impact to the aviation industry everywhere in the world.

In Ethiopia, collision of wild lives with aircraft has a significant impact in the aviation industry; as the country is endowed with great diversity of flora and fauna. The variation in the ecosystem appears to have contributed to high incidence of bird strikes on the runways and airstrips. In Bahir Dar Airport, it is recalled that a flock of speckled pigeons collided with Boing-737 in 1988 during takeoff, resulting in the most catastrophic bird-strikes ever recorded in Ethiopia. This single incident has claimed the lives of 35 people-the deadliest accident ever recorded due to wildlife attacks. On another occasion, the airline's DHC-6 aircraft was struck by wildlife off Addis Ababa International Airport in October 1995 causing the crew to sustain serious damages and seriously damaging the plane.

The Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) believes that the majority of wild life strikes with Airplanes in Ethiopia occur in September and October. However, actual statistical records of the last five years taken at Bole international Airport seem to testify otherwise. The variation could be because ECAA, as a federal bureau is perhaps talking from the broader national perspective; while the case at Bole International Airport is just the tip of the ice-berg.

However, studies conducted at Ethiopian Airlines Bole International Airport concerning wildlife strikes from 2014-2019 testify that even if many incidences of Migration of wild lives including birds take place during September and October, higher rate of bird strikes were usually recorded in November. Experts say that there happens to be plenty of flowering plans (food for birds) and the weather is sunny with optimal temperature in November.

According to a recent study conducted in June, 2020, eighteen wild life strikes were registered in November, 2018 at Bole International Airport; while in 2019, the number decreased to thirteen. The total number of wild life strikes for the whole five years since 2014 in the month of November was recorded to be seventy five-the highest compared to other months in the study year.

Ethiopian Airlines has been incurring millions of dollars due to incidents of wild life attacks. Records in the Ethiopian Airport Enterprise (whichhas been amalgamated with Ethiopian Airlines to form Ethiopian Airlines group since 2017) affirm that there were colossal economic losses registered due to wild life strike from 2013-2016. To be more precise, Ethiopian Airlines has lost over 4.17 million dollar due to wildlife attack in the last five years since 2014.

ECAA estimated that the combined cost of aircraft inspections, repairs, cleaning and delays related to wildlife strike events was in millions dollar annually. This included flight delays, crew alterations, rescheduling flights and accommodation, and injuries. Ethiopian airlines, the largest domestic carrier, stated that, it had suffered a huge economic damage due to wildlife strikes and lost over millions of dollars for maintenance and other expenses to fix its aircraft struck by wildlife.

Studies show that wildlife species involved in strikes have significantly amplified in the recent periods. The aircraft traffic volume has also increased significantly. The existence of wildlife's near airport maneuvering area and flight pathways are causes of critical hazards for aircraft operation, particularly during landing, take-off, climb and approaches when one or more of the engines, dome, landing gear, fuselage, and windshield can jeopardize the safety of flights.

Even though there happens thousands of minor incidents, usually causing no damage to aircraft, they incur costs to the airlines through like engine checks, delays, cancellations and minor repairs that add up to millions of dollars annually in Ethiopia.

True, bird strikes are lesser hazards to aviation than other well-known dangers such as loss of control in flight, controlled flight into terrain, and runway excursions, but they can and do present risk that needs to be addressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Transport Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The conventional way of mitigating wild life attacks is through gathering statistical data and acting through organized committees. Flight crews and maintenance and line personnel are encouraged to report all bird strikes; because the data obtained are essential to quantify and manage the hazard. Reporting bird strikes enables aviation authorities to monitor the risk to aviation and the effectiveness of wildlife hazard mitigation measures. Bird-strike data, together with knowledge of the operational environment, are utilized by Boeing as a basis of many airplane design features beyond regulatory requirements. Bird-strike data also help researchers to understand the nature of strikes and develop a scientific approach to reduce the cost and safety consequences of bird strikes.

Making the long story short, wild life collisions with Aircrafts can happen at any time of the year. However, there are some differences in level of damage depending on seasonal variations. ECAA claims, the first two months of Ethiopian New Year are critical months to watch, as a relatively higher number of attacks occur in September and October; following the change in the ecosystem after the three months of rainy seasons. And the bottom line is, the coming three months; including September are the most precarious periods in the year to take greater precautions there by curtailing the extent of damages caused by wild life attacks in Ethiopia.