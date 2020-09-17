Ethiopia: Homegrown Economic Reform Aspires to Harness Ethiopia's Resource

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, different countries closed their doors on international movement of people fearing it would aggravate the transmission of the virus. This has had huge negative impact on Ethiopia's economy whose exports mostly depend on primary agricultural products. Besides, the pandemic has also its own effect in limiting the country's foreign economic transaction and access to finance through loan and grants.

The situation hugely affects countries that rely on importing goods and services including food items from abroad like Ethiopia. Therefore, the pandemic season shows how many such countries' economies that depend on import are highly challenged.

To this end, having a well-organized homegrown economic policy will have a significant role in realizing Ethiopia's sustainable development. In the past, the country's economy was highly dependent on imports from overseas and donations. The import has not been limited to industrial products alone. The country has been importing food items from abroad while it could harvest locally. Ethiopia imports fruit and vegetables, wheat, oil, flour, and other products from abroad. Having suitable climate, wide arable land, and water potentials allow the country to harvest abundant crops. Thus, the country is expected to harness its wide potentials in this regard.

Ethiopian Economists Association President Tadele Ferede (Ph.D.) told The Ethiopian Press Agency that Ethiopia is home to diversified natural resources. On the other hand, it has been experiencing severe drought even if it is known to be the water tower of East Africa. Being the water tower of East Africa has not benefited its development in the past. However, supporting the agriculture sector with mega irrigation projects will enable the country to ensure food security and export the surplus to its neighbors.

As to him, beyond the agriculture sector, the water potential could also generate enough electric power to the country and even to its neighbors. Due to the lack of capacity to develop mega electric projects on its rivers, the country and its citizens are still in darkness. Currently, reports indicate that more than 56 percent of the country's citizens do not have access to electricity. That means, close to 58 million people in the country do not have any experience of electric power. On the other hand, this makes the country unable to supply sufficient electricity for its growing manufacturing industries. That is why it requires building different hydroelectric dams like the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and others. Expanding manufacturing industries is possible where there is ample electric power supply. And it is a clear fact that it would be impossible to realize development without the rapid growth of the industry sector. The service sector is also directly linked with electric power. It is impossible to give tourism, health, and education services without electricity. Therefore, water is a basis of development and Ethiopia has to utilize its abundant water resources properly, he stressed.

Most developed countries like China utilized their water resource potentials properly to reach their status. China has built numerous hydroelectric dams on its rivers during the 1980s and established small and medium manufacturing industries. These manufacturing industries laid the foundation to the country's industrialization. It is only after this that industries started to blossom in China. In addition, irrigation projects that are relied on power expanded and the agriculture sector became profitable beyond feeding the Chinese population which is the largest in the world. Then, China joins exporting food items to the global market.

India has also shared similar stories with China regarding its development. India launched a green revolution campaign to enable its water resource sustainable and limit desertification. As agriculture prospers, the industry also prospered in India. The story of the US and other countries is not different from this. A natural resource is the beginning of development for every country in the world.

Currently, Ethiopia accomplished more than 75 percent of GERD's construction. No doubt, GERD Project will have an enormous potential to intensify the country's development endeavors. However, there are no tangible researches that indicate how and how much it is going to benefit the country, Tadele said.

The Ethiopian Economists Association conducted a study on how GERD will contribute to the country's annual economic growth. The study also assessed how much it benefits Sudan and Egypt. The research study assured that the three countries would be beneficiaries from GERD.

Even if Ethiopia builds the dam by investing more than 150 billion Birr, it will benefit not only Ethiopia but also Sudan and Egypt. Thus, Sudan and Egypt are going to be profitable without investing a single coin on the GERD, according to him.

Manufacturing industries' will avail their products at a competitive price when there is sufficient power supply. The industries will also become competitive in the global market. GERD's inauguration will mobilize the industry sector through increasing its employment opportunities, working hours, productivity, and finally promoting export. The research revealed that GERD will add some 6.7 billion USD annually to the economy.

In addition, GERD's presence will have a significant role in ensuring sustainable water flow to Sudan and Egypt. The Dam will increase the Sudanese dams' productivity by 35 percent. As soon as the GERD water filling starts, it will save more than 1.3 billion cubic meters water that evaporates from the Aswan dam. In general, the three countries will gain more than 8.1 billion USD benefits in sum from the GERD.