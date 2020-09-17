Ethiopia: Keep Clear of the Impish That Try to Erode Our Oneness

Ethiopians are marked for their togetherness. They work in unison, they dine together and they spend merry time together. They do the same when fortune smiles at or when disaster falls on one of them. More often than not, they exhibit Chemistry.

It is after the calamitous unfolding that tagged COVID-19 this peculiar feature of togetherness suffered the acid test of erosion due to the obligatory social distancing.

Here, it suffices to mention how our farmers lend hands one to another during weeding and harvesting. In a country where agriculture is the mainstay of the economy the significance of togetherness in weeding, trashing, winnowing and hauling products to granaries is immense. Without this deep-rooted togetherness tasks on farming plots that have to be carried out on time could be deferred courting unglamorous yields.

Both urbanites and residents of rural areas portray a similar feature. They back scratch one another during holidays, and feasts. In sharing burdens, relatives, neighbors and members of self-help associations, one way or another, lift some weights during weddings-special occasions parents of the newlyweds have to, otherwise, mark bending over backwards. They see to it that everyone around including passersby is merry.

When disaster falls on a fellow citizen off guard they help out the victim to cushion and outgrow the tragedy extending financial support on top of soothing words through their self- help associations that surfed the tide of time as a form of traditional insurance. Coming in droves to the house of the bereaved family they extend their condolences and try to cheer up the grief-smote family members.

This sentiment of togetherness is serving a magic wand in an era when the seed of discord is sown by the impish and the country is intermittently rocked by to dos. This sentiment was magnified when citizens were assaulted over the past two years based on dissensions along ethnic and religious lines. During this period conflicts were flaring up here and there in the country. Citizens' blood was shed meaninglessly. Many were the occasions they were made to live in makeshift houses. There were also times they were forced to cower living in their own residential areas.

When the aforementioned tragedy happened, it was citizens themselves the proved the first rescuers. It was out of the feeling of oneness fellow citizens did so. Nobody goaded them to act that way. In so doing they had become a source of salvation too many and extended help to the displaced. A large portion of them did so deducting from their meager incomes.

Not only that they were exposing the heinous amidst them. This good gesture must be made a point of.

When COVID-19 struck many were denied the liberty to move from place to place to engage in different tasks to eke out a living. Also, following the premier's call for extending help to potential victims-especially engaged in menial and casual works-- to cushion the impact of COVID-19 a magnanimity of sharing one's resources, food inclusive, was exemplified. The support is still going on.

In an effort to strengthen this cherished idea of togetherness, a distinguishing characteristic of Ethiopians, the incumbent, in the course of the past two years, had been watering the sentiment unremittingly. It is doing the same thing now. Using this grain of oneness the government has made citizens allies in the face of calamity. Those who want to hack this social fabric were making a frantic bid for citizens to grope for one another's neck. They were using this evil ploy to create pockets of disturbances across the nation but in vain. Their dream could not come anywhere near success. It was with cold shoulder citizens that espouse oneness greeted them.

The togetherness of Ethiopians knows not the palisade of religion, ethnic background or abode. This is exemplified by Muslims attending Christian holidays and vise versa. Language has never been a barrier.

Attempts to provoke ethnic conflicts orchestrating the assassination of artist Hachalu were foiled. This is a showcase of the strength of the social fabric that was instrumental in extinguishing the fire.

This virtue could be used as a springboard to spur the country's renaissance and fast track its development focusing watchful eyes on the road ahead to comb out the heinous, united in unholy marriage with revolution exporters that unfairly optimize benefit from common resources.

New Year could serve an occasion to reiterate conviction to keep clear from those who try to drive a divisive wedge amongst us.