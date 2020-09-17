Ethiopia: Next National Dialogue Ought to Focus On Unity, Inclusiveness, and Neutral Elites - Scholars

Organizers of the next national dialogue forum have to give due attention to chairmanship, issues to be discussed and inclusiveness necessary to achieve the objective of the program that aimed at ensuring national consensus, scholars.

Addis Ababa University Law Scholar Dr. Sisay Mengiste suggested paper presentations. He capitalized on letting impartial scholars preside over the national dialogues in the pipeline than allowing politicians to attempt achieve national consensus.

He said that the recent national dialogue led by politicians had entertained some contradictory thoughts that may escalate the existing tension than ensuring harmony among participants.

Complaints voiced in the first round of a forum on alleged historic mess of the past was unbefitting the stage since it was not supported by evidence. Such things could mar the next dialogue too, he stated.

The points ought to be fair and evidential. They must support the dialogue to bear fruit to ensure peace through the national consensus, he suggested.

As a result, scholars from various spectrums than the politicians have to preside over the next forum. Otherwise from the preliminary stage the objective of the program will be disturbed, he reflected.

As to him, the next papers that ought to be presented by the scholars needs to address country's contradictive issues. And they also need to identify solutions and the role of the people, politicians, the government, civic societies, public figures and religious leaders, and the media among others to the applicability of the recommendations.

According to Dr. Sisay, some politicians ought to learn from their historic mistakes of escalating ethnic tensions so as to play worthy role in the dialogue to bring peace to the country.

Instead of historic messes, the politicians can grab the positive historic incidents that created national unity among the people and that can help to achieve the current dialogue, he remarked.

"Among such incidents are historic freedom battles and the likes."

"We ought to learn from the first forum and appoint the right person and issue to avoid unnecessary arguments that won't go along with the spirit of the platform."

He also pointed out that the organizers ought to engage all parties and scholars, the media and representatives of the people in the next forum both as participant or paper presenters.

The discussion needs to be broadcasted to the public as the issue is a national affair that affects the life of every citizen, Dr. Sisay suggested.

However, any claim rose by the people about inclusiveness of the dialogue needs to be resolved if parties are not taking part in the dialogue, he expressed.

He suggested that halting sensitive ideas that can invite extra arguments in the discussion will assist the national consensus endeavor.

In his recent interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Ethiopian Human Right Council Board Chairperson Amha Mekonnen noted that undertaking the preliminary national dialogue among the political parties was important since they are the major actors to the country's peace and stability.

However, it is a must to make the dialogue among representatives of the people at woreda and kebele level, he suggested.

In a report published on 20 August 2020, the African Institute for Security Studies (ISS) has called on an all-inclusive genuine national dialogue to be started urgently to bring consensus on some critical and controversial political issues.

The ISS appeals the national dialogue to entertain issues like governing a post-September Ethiopia, ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections, cultivating trust in public institutions, incorporating stakeholders' visions into a new constitution, and inclusivity in the transition process.

The preliminary national dialogue forum that held on August 22, 2020 at the Economic Commission for Africa hall has entertained issues related to nation building efforts, constitution affairs and political parties organization that create disagreement among participants.

Ethiopia has been facing basic differences on ethnic based political structure of the constitution, national flag, land ownership, and historic narratives among others which escalate tensions and deteriorating fragility of the country, it was learnt.