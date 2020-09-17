Ethiopia: Made in Ethiopia of Circuit Boards

13 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mehari Beyene

STEM Power team has now established 43 hands-on STEM Centers across Ethiopia enriching an entire generation of thousands of young engineers. The new generations of engineers have tested their electronics circuit designs with experimental arrangements, and now they are typically confident enough to commercialize their product ideas, according to STEM power.

STEM Power, founder Mark Gelfand and his engineer son, Evan, realized that commercialization in most cases would require electronic components to be permanently and ruggedly secured. The technology is known as printed circuit boards.

Regarding the making of circuit boards in Ethiopia, STEM power reported that commercialized circuit boards are custom to each application. Usually circuit boards can be expensive in small quantities, error-prone and risky in large-quantities. Plus, it is an environmental challenge to etch away the copper cladding while making large quantities.

Gelfand brought the answer into our new FabLab. Four Voltera machines seemed to be exactly what was needed to produce modest quantities of commercial-quality custom-designed circuit boards.

Allowing students to take their proven designs and develop miniaturized versions with far less time and financial risks, later enabling them to scale to high volumes of production. Quickly yet carefully, young engineers and our amazing STEM students, installed the Voltera equipment, and then studied its circuit board design software.

Their first circuit board design was called "Hello World", which is a famous engineering phrase to quickly verify that basic systems are working. "Hello World" for our circuit boards meant blinking LEDs and beeps, plus an integrated circuit, resistors and capacitors, and a 9 volt battery.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.