STEM Power team has now established 43 hands-on STEM Centers across Ethiopia enriching an entire generation of thousands of young engineers. The new generations of engineers have tested their electronics circuit designs with experimental arrangements, and now they are typically confident enough to commercialize their product ideas, according to STEM power.

STEM Power, founder Mark Gelfand and his engineer son, Evan, realized that commercialization in most cases would require electronic components to be permanently and ruggedly secured. The technology is known as printed circuit boards.

Regarding the making of circuit boards in Ethiopia, STEM power reported that commercialized circuit boards are custom to each application. Usually circuit boards can be expensive in small quantities, error-prone and risky in large-quantities. Plus, it is an environmental challenge to etch away the copper cladding while making large quantities.

Gelfand brought the answer into our new FabLab. Four Voltera machines seemed to be exactly what was needed to produce modest quantities of commercial-quality custom-designed circuit boards.

Allowing students to take their proven designs and develop miniaturized versions with far less time and financial risks, later enabling them to scale to high volumes of production. Quickly yet carefully, young engineers and our amazing STEM students, installed the Voltera equipment, and then studied its circuit board design software.

Their first circuit board design was called "Hello World", which is a famous engineering phrase to quickly verify that basic systems are working. "Hello World" for our circuit boards meant blinking LEDs and beeps, plus an integrated circuit, resistors and capacitors, and a 9 volt battery.