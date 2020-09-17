Ethiopia: Public Procurement Indispensable to Withstand Development

As governments respond with unprecedented spending to combat the coronavirus pandemic, a new report released by the United Nations Forum on Sustainability Standards, urges them to ensure public procurement does no harm to people and the planet, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

The report entitled "Scaling up Voluntary Sustainability Standards through Sustainability Public Procurement and Trade Policy" explores how government spending can drive the uptake of voluntary sustainability standards, special rules that guarantee that the products we buy do not hurt the environment and the people that make them. It is the fourth edition of the UNFSS report.

Voluntary Sustainability Standards ensure products are made or transported in accordance with certain sustainability metrics, such as its environmental impact, basic human rights, labour standards, and gender equality.

"The integration of Voluntary Sustainability Standards in public procurement and trade policies can scale up their adoption," said Isabelle Durant, deputy head of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, which coordinates UNFSS, a group of five United Nations agencies that promote these rules, including the Food and Agricultural Organization, the International Trade Centre, the United Nations Environment Programme, and United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

"Voluntary Sustainability Standards have been recognized as potentially transformative tools for governments to realize their sustainability commitment. If used appropriately with trade policy, they could change our course toward sustainable development," she said.

"But we must also ensure that small scale producers and businesses are not left behind because of stringent VSS requirements that they cannot meet."COVID-19 has obstructed economic growth, increased unemployment, exposed inequalities, and raised poverty and global hunger, rolling back the progress made in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. While government spending and relief is at the heart of the COVID-19 response, there needs to also be a long-term focus on ensuring action today does not scupper our sustainability goals. More strategic public procurement can help. Public procurement represents, on average 12 percent of GDP in the Organisation for economic co-operation and development countries and up to 30 percent of GDP in developing countries.

But Voluntary Sustainability Standards adoption rates vary significantly by country. A sustained effort by governments to use sustainable public procurement could change this, the report finds. Durant added: "The coronavirus has exposed vulnerabilities and risks in our systems and business models. We now need to take this opportunity to build a more sustainable future and thus put the sustainable development goals at the heart of policy-making."

Integrating sustainable development in public procurement and national trade policy is a starting point, the report finds. The analysis shows that Voluntary Sustainability Standards adoption rates are more feasible for open economies with diversified economic sectors such as those that belong to large developed and middle-income countries.True adoption of VSS standards by lower-income nations requires a relatively well-functioning government system, government capacity and the ability to meet the global demand for products.

The report also shines a light on how poorer people and producers struggle to meet Voluntary Sustainability Standards certifications due to time, cost, and capacity challenges. They get "stuck at the bottom" while wealthier producers and nations can more easily certify and invest in systems that support certification. There is an upside in that between 2010 and 2017, Voluntary Sustainability Standards increasingly featured in free trade agreements, driven by the European Union's promotion of fair and ethical trade in its trade policy. The report says more national focus on Voluntary Sustainability Standards and sustainable public procurement hold the key to wider adoption of these standards globally.

It proposes five key steps that countries can take to integrate VSS into public policy. Firstly, it enhances national capacity through a governance model that involves independent certification bodies to cope with rising demand as the number of Voluntary Sustainability Standards grows. Secondly, it incorporates Voluntary Sustainability Standards within the trade regime with a database that uses the Standard International Trade Classification to provide an overview of the commodities covered by the standards. Thirdly, it avoids the proliferation of Voluntary Sustainability Standards systems through convergence and divergence of recognition mechanisms. Fourthly, it Curbs over-certification through appropriate measures. In the fifth, it conducts political dialogue on the benefits of scaling up Voluntary Sustainability Standards.