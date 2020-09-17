Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Says Ready to Trounce 'Corrupt' MDC in By-Elections

ZANU-PF has expressed confidence it will trounce its main rival MDC in by-elections set for December this year.

Addressing the media following a politburo meeting in Harare on Wednesday, party acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said Zanu PF was ready to expose a "corrupt" MDC.

He urged the electorate not to repeat the "mistake" of voting MDC into councils.

"What makes us feel confident is that the citizens of all urban councils run by MDC have now been made aware of the rampant corruption that is taking place in all of them spearheaded by their own corrupt councillors," Chinamasa said.

"You know the land deals that they make, human resources transfer that they make in order to facilitate corruption and there is no water, no sewage, and no roads.

"They collect revenue in order to share it among themselves; that is the message we are going to take to the electorate in the urban centres.

"We can demonstrate the acts of corruption that are being committed. The fact that even in Harare, the mayor has been arrested, in Chitungwiza the story is the same."

He added, "They are building houses, allocating each other in stands in wetlands in areas that have been set aside for proper wet land development and they are not following any town planning at all.

"They just build like you are in the village.

"That clearly is the message we are taking to the local authorities; that it is time for them (voters) to show their anger against corrupt councillors whom they elected with hope that they will change their lives.

"We want to tell them that their corrupt councillors have been busy lining their pockets."

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has set 5 December as the by-election date for all vacant parliament and council seats amid reports the country needs $18 million to run the mini polls.

The by-elections have been made possible by ongoing expulsions on MPs and councillors elected on MDC Alliance tickets by the rival MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe.

Khupe and her faction have gone into overdrive, effecting recalls on Harare, Bulawayo, Marondera, Gwanda, Beitbridge and Victoria Falls this week with reports of more expulsions coming.