Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Says Ready to Trounce 'Corrupt' MDC in By-Elections

17 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

ZANU-PF has expressed confidence it will trounce its main rival MDC in by-elections set for December this year.

Addressing the media following a politburo meeting in Harare on Wednesday, party acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said Zanu PF was ready to expose a "corrupt" MDC.

He urged the electorate not to repeat the "mistake" of voting MDC into councils.

"What makes us feel confident is that the citizens of all urban councils run by MDC have now been made aware of the rampant corruption that is taking place in all of them spearheaded by their own corrupt councillors," Chinamasa said.

"You know the land deals that they make, human resources transfer that they make in order to facilitate corruption and there is no water, no sewage, and no roads.

"They collect revenue in order to share it among themselves; that is the message we are going to take to the electorate in the urban centres.

"We can demonstrate the acts of corruption that are being committed. The fact that even in Harare, the mayor has been arrested, in Chitungwiza the story is the same."

He added, "They are building houses, allocating each other in stands in wetlands in areas that have been set aside for proper wet land development and they are not following any town planning at all.

"They just build like you are in the village.

"That clearly is the message we are taking to the local authorities; that it is time for them (voters) to show their anger against corrupt councillors whom they elected with hope that they will change their lives.

"We want to tell them that their corrupt councillors have been busy lining their pockets."

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has set 5 December as the by-election date for all vacant parliament and council seats amid reports the country needs $18 million to run the mini polls.

The by-elections have been made possible by ongoing expulsions on MPs and councillors elected on MDC Alliance tickets by the rival MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe.

Khupe and her faction have gone into overdrive, effecting recalls on Harare, Bulawayo, Marondera, Gwanda, Beitbridge and Victoria Falls this week with reports of more expulsions coming.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.