Ghana: KNUST to Participate in Enactus World Cup in Sept

A team of students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has won the 2020 national experiential learning competition for the third time in a row.

This was said when the team paid a courtesy call on the Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mark Adom Asamoah to present the trophy won by the team at the national Enactus competition held last July. A statement issued by the Head of University Relations, KNUST, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe said.

Professor Nathaniel Boso, Faculty Mentor of the team, said KNUST had been emerging winners of the national competition since 2017, adding that KNUST team would represent Ghana in the upcoming virtual Enactus World Cup in mid-September, 2020.

Speaking on behalf of the team members, Ms Georgina Asamoah said that her team presented three innovative projects namely Welfed, ReL, and Effishent.

The Welfed project, she explained, was an agricultural project that educated farmers on appropriate methods used in the preservation of tomatoes. They designed a zero-emission cooling chamber that would keep tomatoes fresh between 15-20 days after harvest.

Speaking on the Remote learning Project (ReL), Ms Asamoah said that the project focused on providing comprehensive disability-friendly virtual learning platforms for hearing-impaired high school students.

The third project, Effishet, is a partnership between Enactus KNUST and Enactus Mannheim University, Germany. The project will be piloted at Bomso and Weweso Basic Schools. The project focuses on planting food supplements with hydroponics models to help curb malnutrition among school children.

Mr Evans Hockey, Programmes Manager of Enactus Ghana, noted that Enactus International was a global non-profit organisation, which empowers university students to use their entrepreneurial skills to come up with innovative projects to solve challenges in their communities.

Mr Hockey said that the organisation currently had over 72,000 students with entrepreneurial, value-driven social innovators across 1,730 campuses in 36 countries, and positively impacting the lives of 1.3 million people each year.

He said these students were guided by educators and supported by business leaders, teams of students to conduct need assessments in their community, identify potential solutions to complex issues, and implement community impact projects. This results in communities benefiting from collaboration and fresh innovation, plus students gain valuable experience to advance their personal and professional lives.

Professor Mark Adom Asamoah congratulated the team on their achievements. He urged them to use their innovations for the betterment of the society and not just the competition. He encouraged them to come out with more innovations and projects that will benefit the country.