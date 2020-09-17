Ghana: Mobraz Farms Commits to Education - CEO

Sponsors of the recently ended "ReadCamp 2020 COVID-19 Edition" Mobraz Farms has pledged their commitment to improving the quality of education in the country by enhancing the reading habits among children.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mobraz Farms, an indigenous agricultural company, Mr Salifu Mohammed, imbibing the habit of reading among children would go a long way to improve upon education in general, especially within the COVID-19 period where most kids were home.

He said, "Reading with kids at homes in Kumasi and Accra for a couple of weeks was necessary considering the fact that they were idle due to the pandemic and needed to get engaged academically."

The sponsors in effect printed and distributed thousands of reading materials to kids and also assisted them in reading and understanding some contents.

He also bemoaned how the pandemic had disrupted the educational calendar which had negatively affected children, especially the less privileged in society due to their inability to adapt to technology and its associated materials.

"The use of technological gadgets had become the preserve of a rich few, which means that many students will be deprived of access to education within this period simply because of financial constraint. It is at this stage that the relevance of the Mobraz Farms Read Camp 2020 is evidently of immense essence," he stressed.

Director of Mother of All Nations Foundation, organisers of the Read Camp, Mr Zico Abubakar Newton said they were looking forward to more of such collaborations to help support the education sector.

Mobraz Farms over the years had embarked on an innovative drive with best farming practices backed by technology to improve upon farming in Ghana.