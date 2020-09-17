Ghana: Starlets to Resume Camping Tomorrow

Forty players have been named in a provisional squad as the national Under-17 male team (Black Starlets) resumes camping tomorrow.

The Black Starlets' preparations for their upcoming international assignments were halted following the suspension on public gathering and sporting activities due the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coach Ben Fokuo's side has now been given approval to resume camping and prepare for the WAFU Under-17 tournament to be staged in Benin from October 17-31, 2020.

The selected players were expected to report to the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE) in Prampram yesterday.

All players, technical staff and other essential service providers would undergo the mandatory COVID-19 testing on arrival at the Technical Centre.

The players invited are Sylvester Antwi (Shooting Stars), Jonathan Nettey (Mighty Victory), Sylvester Amoako (Rences FC), Eugene Amankwa (Benab FC), Anastatius Satuh (Mboma FC), Shabu Yakubu (BYF), Zaidan Alhassan (New Edubiase), Kelven Afram (Banana FC), Philip Yankson (Medeama FC) and Osei Asibey Emmanuel (Benab FC).

Others are Ebo Rubben - Cheetah FC, Emmanuel Adjetey - Wolf FC, Abdul Fataw Isshaku - Steadfast FC, Shaibu Abdullah - Siano SC, Benjamin Eshun - Liberty FC, Collins Boah - In God We Trust, Rafig Maffaw - Rences FC, Akuffo Daniel - Still Believe, Attah Amosh - Anokye Stars, Bright Tabi - Aboagya FC, David Gyamfi - Tema Youth, Samuel Obeng - Deportivo FC, Helbert Frimpong Addo - Young Kotoko, Muhideen Ibrahim - Samartex, Christopher Bonsu - Shooting Stars, Kelven Appiah - Asokwa Royals, Joshuah Fuseini - JMG Academy, Nurudeen Mohammed - Unistar Academy, Samuel Boakye - Cedar Stars, Alhassan Alhassan - Republicans FC and Gideon Majambe - Medeama SC.

The rest are Abdul Salam - New Edubiase, Benard Boateng - Phonices FC, Robert Mensah - Semper F1 Academy, Benjamin Nyarko - Mountaineers FC, Emmanuel Nii Abbey - Banana FC, John Batigi - Red Lions, Majeed Maswod Abdul - Mighty Jets, Kenneth Mensah - Semper F1 Academy and Nick Adu Yeboah - Charity Stars FC.