Ghana: Acquah Shines At Kaiser Tennis

Ghana's tennis sensation, Johnson Acquah, has emerged winner of the Kaiser Tennis Showdown which came off at Sakumono in Accra on Sunday.

Acquah beat about eight players to win the competition to walk away with the ultimate prize of $1,000 dollars and a giant trophy.

He was followed by Reginald Okantey, who settled for the second position after falling to Acquah in the grand finale. Okantey walked home with $500 dollars and a trophy for his efforts.

Other attractive cash prizes and souvenirs from sponsors were presented to players from the third to the eight positions.

Speaking after the competition, Managing Director for Kaiser West Africa, Nikita Loginov said the competition was successful adding that the country had a lot of talents that could be nurtured through such competitions.

He said, the tennis scene in the country had been slow due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the competition was necessary to prepare the grounds for bigger events.

"We are committed to the development of tennis in Ghana and would organise competitions possibly within the next couple of months to give the opportunity to more players to get engaged and win prizes," he stressed.

On his part, President for the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF), Mr Isaac Aboagye Duah, expressed appreciation to organisers for putting up the competition and their commitment to the development of the sport in the country.

He said, such sponsorships from corporate entities would go a long way to give the platform for players to improve and eventually compete at the global stage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are delighted to have Kaiser support tennis and we look forward to more of such collaborations geared towards the growth of tennis in the country," he stressed.

Ultimate winner, Acquah, said he would continue to improve as he looks forward to representing the country at the global stage.

Arguably the country's best player currently, he said, Ghanaian players can compete with other world class players when supported and given the needed recognition.

Kaiser Ghana, Brand Ambassador, Yvonne Okoro was pleased with the level of talents displayed at the competition, urging the players to continue working hard to get to the top.

Programme Director, Mr Geoffrey Agbalekpor urged the public to take up the sport as it would help to keep them fit and healthy.