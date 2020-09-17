Ghana: MS&WR, GWCL Donates G-Water to WRCC

Sekondi — The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources in collaboration with Ghana Water Company Ltd (GWCL) has donated 100 shrink packs of G-Water to the Western Regional Coordination Council (WRCC) for distribution to health facilities and COVID-19 centres in the region.

The gesture is to assist WRCC and the Ghana Health Service in the treatment and management of COVID -19 cases.

G-Water is a product of GWCL produced at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant in the Eastern Region.

Presenting the items on behalf of the sector minister, Ms Cecelia Abena Dapaah and the Managing Director of GWCL, Clifford Braimah, the Communications Manager for Western and Central Regions, Nana Yaw Barnie, said the gesture was part of the corporate social responsibility responses towards the treatment of COVID-19 patients at the various heath and COVID -19 centres.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, thanked the Sanitation Ministry and GWCL for their collaborative efforts and hoped that they would help in the promotion of good health for persons affected by COVID -19.

He noted that the government, through the GWCL, for example, was giving out free water services to reduce the social and economic burden of residents due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The General Manager of G-Water, Francis S. Boateng, told the Ghanaian Times that GWCL diversified into bottled water to meet and satisfy the needs of various customers with safe drinking water.