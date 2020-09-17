Ghana: MS&WR, GWCL Donates G-Water to WRCC

16 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Sekondi — The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources in collaboration with Ghana Water Company Ltd (GWCL) has donated 100 shrink packs of G-Water to the Western Regional Coordination Council (WRCC) for distribution to health facilities and COVID-19 centres in the region.

The gesture is to assist WRCC and the Ghana Health Service in the treatment and management of COVID -19 cases.

G-Water is a product of GWCL produced at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant in the Eastern Region.

Presenting the items on behalf of the sector minister, Ms Cecelia Abena Dapaah and the Managing Director of GWCL, Clifford Braimah, the Communications Manager for Western and Central Regions, Nana Yaw Barnie, said the gesture was part of the corporate social responsibility responses towards the treatment of COVID-19 patients at the various heath and COVID -19 centres.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, thanked the Sanitation Ministry and GWCL for their collaborative efforts and hoped that they would help in the promotion of good health for persons affected by COVID -19.

He noted that the government, through the GWCL, for example, was giving out free water services to reduce the social and economic burden of residents due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The General Manager of G-Water, Francis S. Boateng, told the Ghanaian Times that GWCL diversified into bottled water to meet and satisfy the needs of various customers with safe drinking water.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.