Malawi: First Son Nic Chakwera Delves Into Abortion Debate - 'People With No Right to Life'

opinion

Are there people who are alive today but had no right to live? The answer is shocking if you listen to some people.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, the famous civil rights leader, was conceived when his mother at 16 years was raped (statutory rape). According to modern pro-abortion reasoning, his mother had a right to get rid of him. In other words, he had no right to live. But the thing is, if at any point in your life you had no right to live then at every point of your life you remain without that right. Why? Because it's an inalienable/inseparable right that cannot be added or subtracted from a human being.

Once you become a human being, you have the right to life. You cannot be a human being without the right to live today and next day you transform into a human with a right to live. You either have it or you don't the very first instant you become a human being or a member of the Homo sapiens.

Ethel Waters, an award-winning singer who has sang in front of millions, had no right to live because she was conceived when her mom was raped at 13 years of age.

South African Pastor Solly Maghlangu of the 'Obrigado' fame had no right to live being conceived in rape. Pregnancies from rape are less than 2 percent of the cases, yet the children born out of those tragedies have made the world a better place and there are many. It's not their mother's wishes that gave them the right to life but their humanity. A mother's wish whether to abort or to keep a child has no power to confer or withhold the right to life. A woman's wish only has the power to violate or protect that right the baby already has intrinsically.

Nick Cannon, a renowned comedian, rapper, television host and singer Mariah Carey's ex-husband, was almost aborted by his mother who was 17 years old and still in high school when she got pregnant with him. She went to the baby-killing clinic and changed her mind.

The modern day 'prince of pop music' Justin Beiber was recommended for abortion because his mom was only 17 year old. But she refused to even make it an option. The rest is phenomenal history.

Ann Durhum pregnant at 17 while just starting college had every reason to abort that child according to the pro-abortionist logic. Well, there would have been no Barack Obama. Or, shall we say, Obama has no right to live? When did he get that right if he has it?

There is another famous black gospel singer Fred Hammond who is a survivor of a failed abortion. His mom went to have an abortion and they gave her pills and a plastic bag to carry the contents back to the clinic the following day. Nothing happened that night and she was mad with the doctors who told her to just go for an operation to get rid of the baby. While she was lying on the operation table, she heard God's voice warning her and she ran away from that table never to come back. Fred Hammond has touched millions of lives and yet he only discovered this recently.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There are many in our own country that were recommended for abortion but are alive today. There are many more who were born with disabilities and ailments that according to pro-abortion logic should be aborted if detected before birth. They too don't have a right to live. You cannot have a right to live by accident or default just because Malawi lacks machines to detect your disability and recommend you for abortion. Right to life is not subject to such contingencies. You either have it or you don't.

The bottom line is that we all don't have a right to live. I mean, is there ever a case in which the woman has no right to abort? This question is going to the abortion crowd. The consistent answer according to abortion advocates is that a woman has an absolute right to abort anytime her 'health' is threatened. By health we mean, financial, mental, emotional, social, physical, academic, vocational etc.

There is no excuse for abortion that cannot fit into this. So, we all could have been aborted. We had no right to live if not for our mother's wishes. Therefore, we have no right to live even now.

Let the killings begin! Let me know if you don't think pro-abortion logic leads to that.

The author is President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera's first born son but has written the article in his personal capacity