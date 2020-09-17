Cameroon: Fight Against Illicit Trade - Contraband Medicines, Fake Whisky Impounded

The goods were intercepted recently in two separate operations carried out by Customs officers in the Littoral and South West regions.

The determination of the Cameroon Customs department to curb the circulation of contraband goods in the country is evident in two separate operations carried out recently in the Littoral and South West regions.

The action in the Littoral region, September 12, 2020 masterminded by the Bonaberi Customs brigade led to the seizure of at least one ton of contraband medications. According to Customs officials, the goods were intercepted in a public transport bus during a routine check at the Bekoko Customs post. Custom officers revealed that the goods were coming from the North West region but the driver pretended that he was coming from Kumba to stop in Douala.

Meanwhile, on September 5, 2020 Customs impounded a consignment of empty bottles and cartons of whisky destined to manufacture fake contents in Mudeka, South West region of the country. The operation carried out by the Limbe Customs brigade led to the seizure of some 224 empty cartons and 72 empty bottles of diverse whisky brands. Some of them include Black label, Chivas, Johny Walker. As for how the products were seized, Customs officials explain that after getting reliable information, they intercepted a vehicle carrying two bags of empty cartons and bottles of whisky. The officials add that the bags were loaded in Buea and were heading to Douala. The driver of the said vehicle, according to Customs officials, said the goods were to be delivered to a woman residing in the economic capital. He equally disclosed that he had just the telephone number of the said woman. According to him, the bottles were meant to fill in groundnuts. But Customs officials strongly believe that it was destined for the production of fake whisky.

This is not the first time a liquor counterfeiting network is being busted this year. In February for instance, a consignment of wines of dubious origin were seized in Douala. After investigation, it turned out that the seized liquor were not from an authentic source.