Cameroon: Stabilisation of CAR - Seventh Cameroonian Contingent Ready for Deployment

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo chaired the ceremony to hand over the Cameroonian flag to the Contingent in Motcheboum, East Region on September 15, 2020.

The seventh contingent of Cameroon defence and security forces trained to participate in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) is ready for deployment as the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo on September 15, 2020 chaired the ceremony to hand over the country's flag and standards to them.The ceremony took place for the first time in the Forest Zone Training and Warfare Induction Centre Command Post in Motcheboum,pre-deployment centre

Doume Subdivision in the Upper Nyong Division of the East Region. The training centre was inaugurated on August 23, 2020 and it is the first time the Contingent for MINUSCA is trained in CEAP and also the first the handing over of the flag to them is relocated from the Military Headquarters Brigade in Yaounde. Colonel Nzameyo Mba Richard is Commander of the Contingent.

Defence Minister Beti Assomo disclosed that of the 11,200 UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic each year, Cameroon provides 1,150 of them. He said 750 of them are soldiers, 280 of the National Gendarmerie and the others are military observers and the Police. This, he said, earned the country the position of the commander of MINUSCA that was once commanded by Late Major General Martin Tumenta. For the seventh contingent of Cameroon's forces that will soon leave, the Minister prescribed exemplary behaviour. This, he explained, was because the soldiers they are going to replace according to reports have put up high performance at the operational level. He said the Head of State, President Paul Biya who is Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces has provided them with logistics for high performance. They should use the occasion to keep the country's flag flying in the Central African Republic. They also have to show exemplary behaviour both in public and private milieu. They equally have to avoid deviant behaviours.

To Colonel Nzameyo Mba Richard who is Commander of the Contingent, the Defence Minister said he should lead the soldiers in a way that they will ensure probity, be professional in the execution of their mission, and cultivate the spirit of cohesion and work to preserve the honour of Cameroon's flag. After the official ceremony the training halls and their specialities were also presented.