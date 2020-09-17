Cameroon: FIFA Period - High Stakes for Cameroon

16 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Indomitable Lions will face Japan in a friendly encounter during their training session in the Netherlands next month.

In less than a month the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will begin training in the Netherlands ahead of a friendly match against Japan. The training camp has been billed for October 5 to 13, 2020. The Head coach Antonio Conceiçao has summoned 32 players for the exercise. Among those called to camp are Clinton Njie, Nicolas Nkoulou and 11 new players. Absent from the list are some famous players like Christian Bassogog, Stephane Bahoken, Georges Mandjeck and Allan Nyom. The training camp will be an opportunity for Coach Antonio Conceiçao to test the new players.

The Indomitable Lions are expected to play two warm up games during their stay in the Netherlands. The training session in Holland will serve as preparation for the qualifiers of the 2022 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Cameroon. It will equally be an opportunity for the Lions to prepare for the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The gathering in Holland will be crowned with two international friendly matches. The first will be against the national team of Japan on October 9, 2020 and the other against another team. This will be the first training session and resumption of games for the Indomitable Lions since sports competitions were halted due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.