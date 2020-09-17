Cameroon: FIFA Period - High Stakes for Cameroon

The Indomitable Lions will face Japan in a friendly encounter during their training session in the Netherlands next month.

In less than a month the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will begin training in the Netherlands ahead of a friendly match against Japan. The training camp has been billed for October 5 to 13, 2020. The Head coach Antonio Conceiçao has summoned 32 players for the exercise. Among those called to camp are Clinton Njie, Nicolas Nkoulou and 11 new players. Absent from the list are some famous players like Christian Bassogog, Stephane Bahoken, Georges Mandjeck and Allan Nyom. The training camp will be an opportunity for Coach Antonio Conceiçao to test the new players.

The Indomitable Lions are expected to play two warm up games during their stay in the Netherlands. The training session in Holland will serve as preparation for the qualifiers of the 2022 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Cameroon. It will equally be an opportunity for the Lions to prepare for the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The gathering in Holland will be crowned with two international friendly matches. The first will be against the national team of Japan on October 9, 2020 and the other against another team. This will be the first training session and resumption of games for the Indomitable Lions since sports competitions were halted due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.