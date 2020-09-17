Cameroon: Evolution of Covid-19 - Smokers At Greater Risk

16 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This was revealed during the daily press briefing on the evolution of the pandemic in the country yesterday, September 15, 2020.

Contrary to information that has circulated on social networks, the Sub-Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Linda Esso, has underscored that, cigarettes and tobacco do not protect anybody against Covid-19. She was speaking during the daily press briefing on the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. She underlined that Covid-19 is an infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs, and as it is generally known tobacco use seriously damages the lungs.

As previously reported, Dr Esso told the press that those mostly at risk of developing severe forms of Covid-19 or even dying from the disease, are those with comorbidities, including respiratory conditions. This, she noted, was illustrated as of September 9, 2020, when it was recorded that amongst the 415 deaths due to Covid-19, 319 (76.9 per cent) presented comorbidities (respiratory related problems).

In the 7th month of managing the health crisis, Dr Linda Esso specifically addressed tobacco smokers who represent 17.5 per cent of the population of the country. Smoking weakens the lungs, making the body less resistant to both the Coronavirus and other pathogens. Covid-19, she added, in a smoker will therefore find already weakened lungs. Current data, according to Dr Esso, also shows that the risk of developing severe forms of Covid-19 in smokers is twice as high as in non-smokers.

The population was told that tobacco users (cigarettes, water pipes, cigars, heated tobacco products) are more vulnerable to Covid-19; because when smoking, the fingers (and potentially contaminated cigarettes) are in contact with the lips, which increases the possibility of virus transmission from hand to mouth. This is even more when, in solidarity, cigarettes are shared between two smokers. That is why smokers are advised to quit smoking especially during this time of Covid-19. Dr Esso told smokers that two to 12 weeks after quitting tobacco, the functioning of their lungs and heart will improve, through proper blood circulation. Quitting smoking will also help protect the smoker and loved ones from severe forms of Covid-19.

Nevertheless, prevention remains the main weapon against Covid-19. That is why the population is called to scrupulously continue to persevere in respecting barrier measures put in place by the Government and WHO against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.