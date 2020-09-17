Gambia: U.S.-Based Gunjurian Donates Football Items to Gunjur Utd

Bubacarr Jammeh alias Boy Jammeh, a US-based Gunjurian and former defender of Young Dabanani Football Club, recently donated football materials to Gunjur United Football Club.

The donated items included 24 track shirts, a complete First Aid box with an infrared forehead thermometer and 28 sets of crew socks.

The materials were handed over to the technical director of the Gunjur based team, Hataba Jobe alias Angloma.

The councilor of Gunjur Ward, Momodou Charreh Jibba applauded Boy Jammeh for supporting Gunjur United Football Club with football items.

Councilor Jibba urged other Gunjurians in the Diaspora to emulate Boy Jammeh's tireless gesture.