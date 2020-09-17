Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 23 New Cases

The Gambia has registered 23 new coronavirus cases; taking the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country to 3,428.

The 144th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia on the 16th March 2020, also indicated two new COVID-19 related deaths registered bringing the total deaths to 105.

At least 14 new COVID-19 patients recovered and got discharged.

Meanwhile, the country currently has 1,586 active cases, 448 probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.1%.

In a similar development, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 15 positive cases, bringing the total number to 14,529 positive cases, 10,692 recovered, 298 deaths and 3,538 under treatment.