Gambia: Assan Ceesay Scores Twice in FC Zurich Swiss Cup Defeat

Scorpions' sensational striker Assan Ceesay scored twice during FC Zurich 3-2 loss to Chiasso in their second round Swiss Cup clash played at the Stadio Comunale on Sunday.

The 26-year-old goal-poacher registered both goals for FC Zurich against his former club (Chiasso) in the 40th and 76th minutes. The goals turned out to be a consolation for his side as they lost narrowly.

Sofian Bahloul also scored a brace for Chiasso in the 17th and 88th minutes respectively with Mark Sifneos also registering his name on the score sheet for the winning side in the 35th minute.

Ceesay who was sent out on loan to VFL Osnabruck in the Bundesliga 2 has now scored three goals for the Swiss top flight club since returning.

The Banjul-born player last season scored a single goal in 11 games for the German second division side.

Assan Ceesay and FC Zurich will open their Swiss Super League season with an away trip to Young Boys on Saturday, with current in-form Gambian striker expected to start at front for FC Zurich.

Assan Ceesay was loaned to FC Chiasso during the 2017-2018 season and scored 8 goals in 31 appearances for the club.