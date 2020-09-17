Namibia: Farmers Do Not Need to Prove Covid-19 Impact to Apply for Agribank's Covid-19 Response Funding

Pixabay
...
16 September 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Agribank announced this week that eligible farmers who are impacted by the destructive lockdown can start applying as from Monday 21 September for production loans as part of the bank's Covid-19 relief and stimulus package announced earlier this year.

The first phase of the financing programme started at the beginning of June while the bank still scouted for further funding to implement the stimulus phase. In the meantime, the Ministry of Finance issued a loan guarantee for Agribank to borrow N$200 million for onlending to qualifying farmers.

Agribank Chief Executive, Sakaria Nghikembua said farmers can submit their applications for stimulus production loans starting next week. "These loans are intended to provide stimulus to the economy by supporting the achievement of optimal production levels. They are also intended to enhance resilience through the creation of additional income streams for farmers," he said.

Both existing and new clients will be considered for this funding. Although the loans are made available as part of the bank's Covid-19 response, the bank advised that clients do not need to prove any Covid-19 impact but must be in good standing with respect to their existing loan accounts.

The bank said its usual credit assessment process will apply and loans will be granted at the normal product interest rates. It also advised that it offers a range of existing products to support agricultural production.

Nghikembua advised that stimulus loans include loans for production inputs or for infrastructure that supports production. Examples include loans for cropping facilities, livestock re-stocking, charcoal production, poultry and farm infrastructure improvement that directly supports production.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.