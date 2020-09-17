Cameroon to Face Japan in October 9 Friendly

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will face Japan in a friendly match on October 9 as part of their preparation towards the third round of group matches in the 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which are scheduled for November.

Cameroon will take advantage of the next FIFA international friendly window as African squads prepare for their first matches since the COVID-19 pandemic halted sporting events in the world in March.

The tie between the Central Africans and the Blue Samurai is scheduled for the Stadion Galgenwaard, home of FC Utrecht in the Netherlands.

Cameroon's Portuguese tactician Toni Conceicao has already announced the list of players who are expected to report for a week-long training camp scheduled for October 5-13.

The tactician has omitted some star names from the squad including the likes of Christian Bassogog and Stéphane Bahoken while Clinton Njie has made a return.

The two national teams meet for the first time in 10 years having last met in the group stages of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa where the Japanese won 1-0 courtesy of a Keisuke Honda goal.

From the squad named for next month's friendly match, only Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Nicolas Nkoulou were part of the squad during the 2010 World Cup meeting.