Malawi: On Chisale, Tonse Govt Is Pursuing Selective Justice - Don't Destroy Public Goodwill!

editorial

We hold no grudge against former State House Head of Security Norman Chisale.

As a matter of fact, we understand he is still on remand, answering several charges including murder.

Nyasa Times understands, for a fact, that Chisale, just as anyone in his position, is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law.

What we don't understand is that Chisale, unlike others in his position, appears to be enjoying certain rights and privileges which the courts took away from him by putting him on remand.

We are disturbed to learn that Mr Chisale has, for the past 16 days, been out of remand and, allegedly, being treated at some hospital for panic attack.

Though we understand that no human is infallible to sickness of such nature, we are no novice to suspect some games being played in favour of keeping Chisale where the courts sent him to.

We want to believe that his sickness is not grave to keep him out of remand. We, therefore, want to underscore to authorities to take Chisale back where he belongs--and doctors should attend to him while there.

We are afraid that we are witnessing a disturbing case of selective justice from the country's penal system and we are not ready to sit idle.

Malawi has one justice system--both for the rich and the poor; and it's the duty of Prison officials to ensure that such a justice system is implemented to the letter.

Why should others convicted and sentenced to prison by courts of law in serious charges roam around our streets on bail yet mere suspects of even less criminal charges are in custody on long remand.

Otherwise, President Lazarus Chakwera's government is sending disturbing signals that is, slowly, wearing out the current prevailing public goodwill.