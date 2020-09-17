Somalia: Police Arrest Main Suspect in Student's Rape and Killing

16 September 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali police in Adado town located in the country's central Galgadud region managed to detain a prime suspect in the cruel rape and murder of a young student in Mogadishu.

"Somali Police Force, Galmudug Division, following a national manhunt last night arrested Mohamed Ibrahim Osman, 24 years old, who was wanted suspect for the criminal case against Hamdi Mohamed Farah who was recently killed in Mogadishu," said Zakia Hussein.

The deputy police chief said the suspect was on the run after security forces in the capital arrested his complices in the case, numbering 11.

Hamdi has invested time and energy in education to have a better future but lost her life at the hands of cruel rapists who thrown her off from a six-storey hotel building last Friday after raping.

