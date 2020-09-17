Gambia: Justice Minister Moves Motion for Second Reading of the Constitution Promulgation Bill 2020

Justice Minister Dawda Jallow, has moved the bill entitled the Gambia Constitution Promulgation Bill 2020, for the second reading, and debate on the general merits and principles of the Bill.

He said the objectives and reasons of the bill seek to provide for the promulgation of the Constitution of the Gambia 2020 and to repeal the 1997 Constitution of the Republic of the Gambia.

In line with Standing Orders 67 (1) of the Legislature, the National Assembly on Wednesday 16th September 2020, commenced the debate on the general merits and principles of the Gambia Constitution Promulgation Bill 2020.

This came after the Bill was first read at the Legislature by Justice Minister Dawda Jallow, on Monday 14th September 2020 and Wednesday 16th September was scheduled for the second reading in accordance with Standing Order 67, sub-Clause 1.

Speaker Mariama Jack Denton said: "The bill shall follow the due process and procedures as laid down in the 1997 Constitution, specifically Sections 22 (6), which is very critical. The said Section is equally important, giving the fact that the bill seeks to repeal the existing Constitution, which is still in force."

She further said that as a Legislature, they are required to follow due procedure as provided for in the Standing Orders as far as Government bills are concerned; that the bill has satisfied the requirements of Section 22 (6) 2 (A).

The move for the second reading of the bill was seconded by the Member for Foni Bintang Karani Momodou Camara. Subsequently, the Speaker opened the floor for the debate on the general merits and principles of the Gambia Constitution Promulgation Bill 2020.