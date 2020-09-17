Malawi: 20 Year-Old Techpreneur Hints On Malawi's Need to Harness Drone Technology

16 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Pius Nyondo

If properly harnessed the hastily mushrooming drone technology can bring about substantive contributions to Malawi as a country, a youthful computer technology expert, Luke Tchoka, has said.

Tchoka, who has recently completed a B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering at India's APG Shimla University told Nyasa Times in an interview that times are gone in the country whem drones are simply used for filming footages.

Tchoka, 20, who managed to assemble a drone in a space of five months during her personal time while pursuing his studies, said drone technology can be factored in in the fields of agriculture, security, medicine and education.

He said, for example, drones in agriculture can be used in spraying pesticides on farms.

"While humans can take two to three days in spraying, the drones would take just an hour or two to do the same, " said Tchoka, who revealed that most of his research material on building his drone was from YouTube videos and Google.

