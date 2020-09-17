Africa: Forbes Ranks Salah As Highest-Paid African Footballer

CAF
Mohamed Salah has emerged as the African Player of the Year 2018.
17 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olawale Ayeni With Agency Report

Forbes has ranked Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah as the only African star on its list of highest-paid footballers for the year 2020.

Salah was placed fifth in the global 10-man shortlist behind no. 1 Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG's duo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Barcelona's Antoine Griemann, Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea completed the ranking.

Over the past 12 months, the two-time African Footballer of the Year earned a total of $37 million which included a salary of $24 million and endorsement deals worth $13 million.

During the period, Salah enjoyed success with Liverpool on continental and global level before helping them end their 30-year wait for a Premier League title in July.

Following their Champions League triumph in the 2018-19 season, the 28-year-old helped Jurgen Klopp's side lift the UEFA Super Cup after defeating Chelsea, and then the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar last December.

Last season, his contribution of 19 goals in 34 Premier League matches helped the Anfield outfit win their maiden top-flight crown since 1990.

Since he moved to Merseyside from Roma in 2017, Salah had passed the 20-goal mark across all competitions in his last three seasons.

He started the 2020-21 campaign on a flying note after scoring a hat-trick on Saturday, as Liverpool began their league title defence with a 4-3 victory over the newly-promoted Leeds United.

The Egyptian star will be hoping to maintain his lightning start to the season when the Reds travel to Stamford Bridge for their next Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Sunday.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
South African Actor Gaddafi Leaves Generations Soapie
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ramaphosa Eases South Africa's Covid-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.