Namibia: Police Officers Arrested Over Drugs

16 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Victoria Wolf

Three drug law enforcement police officers have been denied bail after being arrested for keeping drugs which they confiscated in the course of their duties.

The police officers work in the Drug Law Enforcement Unit of the Namibian Police in Windhoek and were arrested on Monday after an investigation.

According to police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi they appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Windhoek on Tuesday and were denied bail.

Shikwambi said the officers are being kept at Seeis Police Station, roughly 55 kilometers east of Windhoek, to protect them.

"We cannot hold them around people who they may have arrested, so we have to make an exception," she said.

She added that it was a case before court so she could not disclose further details.

It is not known what the police officers were doing with the confiscated drugs or the type and quantity discovered.

